Leerink Partners Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Stock

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Leerink Partners from $75.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HSIC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.58.

Henry Schein Price Performance

HSIC opened at $81.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.97. Henry Schein has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $89.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. Henry Schein has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.230-5.370 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Henry Schein will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Henry Schein

Here are the key news stories impacting Henry Schein this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company beat Q4 estimates on both EPS and revenue (Q4 EPS $1.34 vs $1.30 est.; revenue $3.44B vs $3.34B) and gave FY‑2026 EPS and revenue guidance roughly in line with consensus — a core driver of the recent rally. Article Title Press Release

Company beat Q4 estimates on both EPS and revenue (Q4 EPS $1.34 vs $1.30 est.; revenue $3.44B vs $3.34B) and gave FY‑2026 EPS and revenue guidance roughly in line with consensus — a core driver of the recent rally. Positive Sentiment: Several brokers raised price targets or upgraded the stock after the earnings beat: JPMorgan to $92 (Overweight), Robert W. Baird upgraded to Outperform with a $100 target, UBS, Mizuho, Wells Fargo and Leerink also lifted targets into the mid‑$80s–$100 range — supporting upside expectations. Benzinga roundup TickerReport

Several brokers raised price targets or upgraded the stock after the earnings beat: JPMorgan to $92 (Overweight), Robert W. Baird upgraded to Outperform with a $100 target, UBS, Mizuho, Wells Fargo and Leerink also lifted targets into the mid‑$80s–$100 range — supporting upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Market momentum: the shares recently hit a 52‑week high as investors re‑rated growth from equipment, specialty and tech segments after the call. MSN article

Market momentum: the shares recently hit a 52‑week high as investors re‑rated growth from equipment, specialty and tech segments after the call. Neutral Sentiment: FY‑2026 guidance was close to Street expectations (EPS 5.23–5.37 vs consensus ~5.28; revenue $13.6–13.8B vs ~$13.5B), which reduces surprise risk but doesn’t materially raise the bar for beat-and-raise momentum. Press Release

FY‑2026 guidance was close to Street expectations (EPS 5.23–5.37 vs consensus ~5.28; revenue $13.6–13.8B vs ~$13.5B), which reduces surprise risk but doesn’t materially raise the bar for beat-and-raise momentum. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressures flagged on the call and in analyst notes — revenue growth was strong but margins contracted, which some analysts cite as a reason to temper enthusiasm and cap multiple expansion. Zacks margin note

Margin pressures flagged on the call and in analyst notes — revenue growth was strong but margins contracted, which some analysts cite as a reason to temper enthusiasm and cap multiple expansion. Negative Sentiment: Not all analysts turned positive — Morgan Stanley (Erin Wright) maintained a sell/underweight stance with a much lower $58–$61 price target, and some investors may have taken profits or remained cautious because of valuation vs. margin risk. TipRanks Benzinga note

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc is a leading global distributor of healthcare products and services, primarily serving office-based dental, medical and animal health practitioners. The company operates through three principal segments—Schein Dental, Schein Medical and Animal Health—each offering a comprehensive portfolio of consumable products, equipment, instruments and related value-added services. With a focus on improving practice efficiency and patient care, Henry Schein provides everything from dental restorative materials and orthodontic appliances to vaccines, pharmaceuticals and diagnostic devices for physicians, as well as pet health products and veterinary equipment for animal health professionals.

In addition to its broad product offering, Henry Schein delivers a suite of technology and service solutions aimed at streamlining workflows and enhancing clinical outcomes.

