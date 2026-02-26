Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Stock Price Up 8.7% After Earnings Beat

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.7% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $40.89 and last traded at $41.4560. 260,701 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 1,185,880 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.14.

The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Leonardo DRS had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 7.62%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.260 EPS.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Leonardo DRS’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DRS shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Leonardo DRS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research cut Leonardo DRS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on Leonardo DRS in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

In other news, CFO Michael Dippold sold 10,588 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $391,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,224. This trade represents a 19.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sally Wallace sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $45,721.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,275.01. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 122.6% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 564.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Leonardo DRS by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in Leonardo DRS by 7,041.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.45.

Leonardo DRS is a U.S.-based defense technology company and wholly owned subsidiary of Italy’s Leonardo S.p.A. The firm specializes in developing and integrating mission-critical systems for military and government customers, with a primary focus on command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR). Its core offerings encompass advanced sensors, targeting systems, radars and electronic warfare solutions designed to enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness across land, sea and air domains.

The company’s portfolio includes naval combat management systems, unmanned vehicle sensors, power generation and distribution equipment, and training and simulation solutions.

