Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 121,399 Shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 121,399 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,301,397.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,482,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,895,390.88. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of REAL stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,177,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of RealReal by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 24,512 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in RealReal during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in RealReal by 189.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 920,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 602,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in RealReal in the second quarter worth about $175,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen cut RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of RealReal from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $17.50 price objective on shares of RealReal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.94.

The RealReal, Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) operates an online marketplace specializing in the authenticated resale of luxury goods. Since its founding in 2011 by entrepreneur Julie Wainwright, the company has positioned itself as a leading platform for consignors and shoppers seeking designer fashion, fine jewelry, watches, art, and home décor. Headquartered in San Francisco, The RealReal combines e-commerce technology with an in-house team of experts to offer a seamless buying and selling experience for secondhand luxury items.

At the core of The RealReal’s business model is its consignment service, which enables individuals to sell pre-owned luxury products through a fully managed process.

