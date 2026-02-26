Levesque Rati Sahi Sells 121,399 Shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 121,399 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,301,397.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,482,779 shares in the company, valued at $15,895,390.88. This represents a 7.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
RealReal Trading Up 3.5%
Shares of REAL stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $17.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.33.
- Positive Sentiment: Institutional buying and analyst support — several funds (notably AQR and Millennium) increased stakes recently and multiple brokers maintain buy/outperform ratings and higher price targets, which can support upside momentum. MarketBeat RealReal Coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Third‑party comparison piece between RealReal and a peer was published; it’s informational and may shape sentiment but doesn’t change fundamentals. Article
- Negative Sentiment: CEO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 121,399 shares at about $10.72 (~$1.3M), trimming his stake by ~7.6% — a large insider sale that typically weighs on sentiment. SEC Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: CFO Gopal Ajay Madan sold 31,381 shares at ~$10.72 (~$336K), reducing his position ~2.7%; another insider sale that can be viewed negatively by investors. SEC Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 16,962 shares at ~$10.72 (~$182K), a ~9.1% cut to his holding — another notable insider sale filed with the SEC. SEC Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Other insiders (Todd A. Suko and Luke T. Friang) also sold meaningful blocks (45,947 and 19,609 shares respectively), further trimming insider ownership and potentially amplifying short‑term selling pressure. Suko Form 4 Friang Form 4
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley Financial raised their price objective on RealReal from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Wall Street Zen cut RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of RealReal from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm set a $17.50 price objective on shares of RealReal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.94.
RealReal Company Profile
The RealReal, Inc (NASDAQ: REAL) operates an online marketplace specializing in the authenticated resale of luxury goods. Since its founding in 2011 by entrepreneur Julie Wainwright, the company has positioned itself as a leading platform for consignors and shoppers seeking designer fashion, fine jewelry, watches, art, and home décor. Headquartered in San Francisco, The RealReal combines e-commerce technology with an in-house team of experts to offer a seamless buying and selling experience for secondhand luxury items.
At the core of The RealReal’s business model is its consignment service, which enables individuals to sell pre-owned luxury products through a fully managed process.
