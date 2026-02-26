Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (LXRX) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

LXRX stock opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $545.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $1.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LXRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raymond Debbane bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,904,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,153.42. This trade represents a 5.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Invus Global Management, Llc purchased 1,538,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,538,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,000,000.60. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,788,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,367,001. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 25,707 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 206,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel medicines through its proprietary genome biology platform. By leveraging large-scale gene knockout libraries, the company identifies potential therapeutic targets and advances them through preclinical and clinical development. Lexicon’s approach emphasizes the translation of genetic insights into targeted therapies for a range of human diseases.

The company’s most advanced product is telotristat ethyl (sold under the brand name XERMELO), an oral treatment approved for the management of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in patients inadequately controlled by somatostatin analog therapy.

