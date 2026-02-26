Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (NASDAQ:LHSW) Short Interest Update

Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (NASDAQ:LHSW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,728,326 shares, an increase of 2,873.1% from the January 29th total of 91,768 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,485,530 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 13,485,530 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Get Lianhe Sowell International Group alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lianhe Sowell International Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lianhe Sowell International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (NASDAQ:LHSW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Lianhe Sowell International Group Stock Up 0.5%

NASDAQ:LHSW opened at $0.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.45. Lianhe Sowell International Group has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $8.18.

About Lianhe Sowell International Group

Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in trading of electronic products and software development. Its products include Intelligent traffic, low voltage Intelligent Integration, Industrial Intelligence, Industrial machine vision, and precision visual Al painting robot. The company was founded by Yue Zhu on April 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lianhe Sowell International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lianhe Sowell International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.