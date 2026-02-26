Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Stock Price Expected to Rise, HC Wainwright Analyst Says

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $231.00 to $239.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.88% from the stock’s current price.

LGND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.67.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $191.39 on Tuesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $93.58 and a 12 month high of $212.49. The company has a quick ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 24.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 92.46 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.93.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, Director John W. Kozarich sold 467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.91, for a total transaction of $91,489.97. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,460,765.17. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.31, for a total value of $339,711.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,931,085.66. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,205 shares of company stock worth $611,192. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that acquires, develops and out-licenses proprietary technologies designed to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies discover and develop novel medicines. Operating primarily through its research services and royalty-generating businesses, Ligand focuses on building a diversified portfolio of technology platforms and partnering with industry leaders to advance therapeutic candidates across multiple disease areas.

The company’s product offerings center around several core platforms.

