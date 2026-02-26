Linscomb Wealth Inc. Buys 3,990 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Linscomb Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,812 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.8% of Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,565 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 10,723 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,649 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.43, for a total value of $2,187,624.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $8,461,661.70. This trade represents a 20.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.82, for a total transaction of $1,406,779.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 522,361 shares in the company, valued at $107,512,341.02. The trade was a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 73,186 shares of company stock worth $15,067,539 in the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Amazon.com

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.0%

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $210.64 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $227.38 and its 200 day moving average is $227.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 10.83%.The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho cut shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Maxim Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Susquehanna set a $300.00 price target on Amazon.com and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.