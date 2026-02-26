Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (LOMA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina (NYSE:LOMA – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1458 per share and revenue of $231.5410 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Shares of LOMA stock opened at $10.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $14.17.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mangrove Partners IM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 36,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 24,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 45,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 26,810 shares in the last quarter. 19.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA is the leading cement producer in Argentina, with a history dating back to its founding in Buenos Aires in 1926. The company operates an integrated network of cement and lime plants, as well as quarries and ready-mix concrete facilities. Its operations encompass the extraction of limestone, the production of clinker, hydraulic cement and quicklime, and the distribution of aggregates and concrete for a wide range of construction projects.

The company’s product portfolio serves residential, commercial, industrial and public infrastructure markets across Argentina.

