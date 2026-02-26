Maple Leaf Foods (MLFNF) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Maple Leaf Foods (OTCMKTS:MLFNF – Get Free Report) is projected to post its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Maple Leaf Foods to post earnings of $0.1894 per share and revenue of $701.4230 million for the quarter.

Maple Leaf Foods Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of OTCMKTS MLFNF opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $26.13.

About Maple Leaf Foods

Maple Leaf Foods, trading as OTCMKTS:MLFNF, is a leading Canadian consumer packaged meats company headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario. The company’s operations encompass the processing, packaging and distribution of fresh and value-added meats, including pork and poultry products. Maple Leaf Foods serves a broad customer base through retail grocery channels, foodservice operators and international export markets.

The company’s portfolio features a range of branded offerings such as Maple Leaf® and Schneiders® for traditional meat products, alongside plant-based protein lines acquired through its Lightlife Foods and Field Roast Grain Meat Co subsidiaries.

