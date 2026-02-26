MarketWise (MKTW) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect MarketWise to post earnings of ($0.2202) per share and revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKTW opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. The company has a market cap of $228.59 million, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.53. MarketWise has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $21.74.

MKTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MarketWise in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of MarketWise in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MarketWise by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,199 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MarketWise by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 121,661 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 91,282 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. 23.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.

