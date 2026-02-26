Martin Stein, Jr. Sells 10,000 Shares of Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Stock

Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) Chairman Martin Stein, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $763,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 272,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,763,747.90. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ REG opened at $77.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Regency Centers Corporation has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.32.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 107.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $79.00 price target on Regency Centers in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $84.00 price target on Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

Institutional Trading of Regency Centers

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REG. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 441.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 21,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 17,721 shares during the period. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,402,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,786,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,669,000 after purchasing an additional 65,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Regency Centers during the third quarter worth $1,031,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of grocery-anchored shopping centers. Focused on everyday needs retail, the company’s portfolio is strategically concentrated in high-growth, densely populated markets across the United States. By aligning its properties with essential retailers, Regency Centers delivers stable income streams and drives sustained value for shareholders.

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, Regency Centers began as a single shopping center developer before evolving into one of the largest owners of grocery-center real estate.

