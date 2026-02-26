Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV) Short Interest Up 2,411.9% in February

Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 26,953 shares, a growth of 2,411.9% from the January 29th total of 1,073 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,528 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 6,528 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of MINV opened at $41.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $41.93. The company has a market capitalization of $104.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MINV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,379,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 964,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,814,000 after buying an additional 10,222 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $936,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $305,000.

The Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (MINV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of innovative companies in Asia. Holdings are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. MINV was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

