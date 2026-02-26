MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $7.77, but opened at $8.80. MediaAlpha shares last traded at $8.7890, with a volume of 328,243 shares traded.

The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $291.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.42 million. MediaAlpha had a negative return on equity of 132.73% and a net margin of 2.30%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS.

Q4 EPS materially beat expectations — MediaAlpha reported $0.50 EPS vs. consensus ~$0.25, showcasing improved profitability versus the year-ago quarter. This earnings beat is a primary bullish catalyst.

Company expects strong Q1 transaction value and P&C growth — management guided to $570M–$595M in Q1 transaction value and cited ~35% P&C growth driven by AI and its open marketplace, which supports revenue recovery and longer‑term upside.

Unusually large call buying — traders purchased ~6,034 call options (a ~2,239% spike vs. average), signaling speculative or hedged bullish positioning that can amplify upside in the near term.

Analysts kept constructive ratings but trimmed price targets — JPMorgan cut its target to $11 (still "overweight") and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut to $16 ("outperform"), leaving street sentiment positive on the name but lowering near‑term upside expectations.

Short interest surged ~78.9% in February to ~3.19M shares (~5.5% of shares short), increasing downward pressure and raising the risk of volatility or a coordinated squeeze scenario. The short‑interest ratio is ~2.7 days, so short covering could move the stock quickly in either direction.

Revenue slightly missed expectations and showed y/y decline — Q4 revenue came in below consensus and was down vs. last year, a reminder growth execution still faces headwinds despite the EPS beat.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of MediaAlpha in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

In other news, CTO Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $87,720.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 381,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,949.22. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey B. Coyne sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 436,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,515.90. This trade represents a 1.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 516,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,975,452 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 5,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 43.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $624.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.53 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40.

MediaAlpha, Inc is a technology company that operates a real-time digital marketplace for the distribution of insurance and adjacent services. The company’s platform connects buyers—consumers seeking insurance policies—to sellers, including insurance carriers and distribution partners, through programmatic bidding and data-driven pricing. By leveraging transaction-level data and proprietary auction mechanics, MediaAlpha enables carriers to acquire customers more efficiently and at scale.

The firm offers a suite of products that help clients optimize marketing spend and improve conversion rates.

