MediWound (MDWD) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect MediWound to post earnings of ($0.60) per share and revenue of $2.0870 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

MediWound Price Performance

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. MediWound has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $223.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in MediWound by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,312 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MediWound during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in MediWound by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. PCM Encore LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in MediWound by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on MDWD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of MediWound in a report on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MediWound in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of MediWound from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

About MediWound

MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Yavne, Israel, specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative enzymatic therapies for burn and wound management. Since its establishment, the company has focused on advancing proteolytic enzyme technology to address critical needs in debridement and tissue repair. MediWound operates research and development facilities in Israel and maintains commercial offices in the United States to support its global market presence.

The company’s lead product, NexoBrid®, is an enzyme-based debriding agent designed to selectively remove burn eschar without harming viable tissue.

