Mizuho Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Stock

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Mizuho from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.80% from the stock’s previous close.

D has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of D stock opened at $63.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.71. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of D. Tempo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Thryve Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 115,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 43,213 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

