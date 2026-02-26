Mizuho Lowers Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target to $204.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $211.00 to $204.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.27% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $263.00 price target on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Insmed from $230.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Insmed from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Insmed from $234.00 to $208.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.52.

Insmed Stock Down 6.3%

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $148.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Insmed has a 12 month low of $60.40 and a 12 month high of $212.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.47.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.47). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 168.36% and a negative net margin of 210.54%.The company had revenue of $263.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.32) earnings per share. Insmed’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Insmed will post -4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 10,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.97, for a total value of $1,615,228.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 301,185 shares in the company, valued at $45,469,899.45. This trade represents a 3.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total transaction of $100,012.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 56,397 shares in the company, valued at $8,813,159.19. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 178,952 shares of company stock valued at $30,222,170 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MidFirst Bank bought a new position in Insmed during the fourth quarter valued at about $698,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Insmed in the fourth quarter worth about $2,712,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,901,000. Keenan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $369,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 27,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter.

Positive Sentiment: UK regulator granted marketing authorization for brensocatib (brensocatib approval expands EU/UK commercialization opportunity for a late-stage asset). Article Title

UK regulator granted marketing authorization for brensocatib (brensocatib approval expands EU/UK commercialization opportunity for a late-stage asset). Positive Sentiment: Insmed reported BRINSUPRI sales that beat expectations and set a 2026 sales target — evidence of improving commercial traction for its lead product, which supports longer‑term revenue upside. Article Title

Insmed reported BRINSUPRI sales that beat expectations and set a 2026 sales target — evidence of improving commercial traction for its lead product, which supports longer‑term revenue upside. Positive Sentiment: Asset/strategy recognition from investors: mutual‑fund commentary highlighted ARIKAYCE as a driver for performance, lending third‑party validation of the commercial story. Article Title

Asset/strategy recognition from investors: mutual‑fund commentary highlighted ARIKAYCE as a driver for performance, lending third‑party validation of the commercial story. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating and a $230 price target, which is bullish versus the current price and signals continued analyst confidence in the long‑term story. Article Title

HC Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating and a $230 price target, which is bullish versus the current price and signals continued analyst confidence in the long‑term story. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright issued a broad set of updated forecasts across 2026–2030 (mix of near‑term cuts and long‑term increases) — the firm lowered FY2026/FY2028/FY2029 estimates but raised FY2027 and issued a bullish FY2030 projection ($10.17 EPS). These revisions show diverging near‑term pressure and stronger long‑term growth expectations. Article Title

HC Wainwright issued a broad set of updated forecasts across 2026–2030 (mix of near‑term cuts and long‑term increases) — the firm lowered FY2026/FY2028/FY2029 estimates but raised FY2027 and issued a bullish FY2030 projection ($10.17 EPS). These revisions show diverging near‑term pressure and stronger long‑term growth expectations. Negative Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed several near‑term EPS estimates (Q1–Q3 2026 and FY2026) — lower short‑term profit expectations can pressure the stock while the market re‑prices growth timing. Article Title

HC Wainwright trimmed several near‑term EPS estimates (Q1–Q3 2026 and FY2026) — lower short‑term profit expectations can pressure the stock while the market re‑prices growth timing. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CEO William Lewis has executed several stock sales recently (most recently ~10.7k shares for ~$1.6M), which investors often interpret as a negative signal even if sales are routine or for diversification. Article Title

Insider selling: CEO William Lewis has executed several stock sales recently (most recently ~10.7k shares for ~$1.6M), which investors often interpret as a negative signal even if sales are routine or for diversification. Negative Sentiment: Mizuho trimmed its price target from $211 to $204 (still an Outperform) — a modest signal that some analysts are tempering near‑term expectations. Article Title

Insmed Incorporated is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and serious diseases, with a particular emphasis on difficult-to-treat pulmonary infections. Headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, the company concentrates its research and development efforts on targeted drug delivery technologies and novel formulations intended to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have limited treatment options.

The company’s principal marketed product is ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), an inhaled liposomal formulation of the antibiotic amikacin that is approved by the U.S.

