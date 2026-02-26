MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Price Target Raised to $25.00

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) had its target price raised by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research lowered MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Friday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.15.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

MLTX stock opened at $18.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average is $23.57. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a current ratio of 8.50.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.97). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, insider Kristian Reich sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,960,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 72,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,452.64. The trade was a 64.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,960,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,948,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,464,541.16. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 402,908 shares of company stock valued at $5,987,162. 12.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MoonLake Immunotherapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst price-target increases and buy ratings lifted sentiment — BTIG raised its target to $30 (buy) and Needham to $25 (buy), both implying meaningful upside from current levels. BTIG & Needham coverage (Benzinga)

Multiple analyst price-target increases and buy ratings lifted sentiment — BTIG raised its target to $30 (buy) and Needham to $25 (buy), both implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting a higher price target (reported as an 11.25% increase to $22.30) also supports near-term upside and analyst optimism. Price target increase report

Coverage noting a higher price target (reported as an 11.25% increase to $22.30) also supports near-term upside and analyst optimism. Positive Sentiment: New clinical data coverage described as “turning the tables” on sonelokimab, suggesting fresh positive data that could improve the drug’s commercial and regulatory outlook across inflammatory indications. MoonLake turns the tables on sonelokimab

New clinical data coverage described as “turning the tables” on sonelokimab, suggesting fresh positive data that could improve the drug’s commercial and regulatory outlook across inflammatory indications. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst model update: Lifesci Capital narrowed its Q4 2025 EPS loss estimate (from ($1.14) to ($0.90)), reflecting slightly improved expectations but the company still projects a meaningful loss for the year. This reduces downside risk but doesn’t yet change profitability outlook materially.

Analyst model update: Lifesci Capital narrowed its Q4 2025 EPS loss estimate (from ($1.14) to ($0.90)), reflecting slightly improved expectations but the company still projects a meaningful loss for the year. This reduces downside risk but doesn’t yet change profitability outlook materially. Negative Sentiment: One analyst note downgraded MLTX from Strong Buy to Buy after a mixed Phase 3 outcome (VELA‑2 missed its primary endpoint). The note highlights execution and regulatory uncertainty despite an FDA Type B meeting that left open a BLA path — this introduces near-term clinical and approval risk. Seeking Alpha downgrade coverage

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

