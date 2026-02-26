MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Price Target Raised to $30.00

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MLTX. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group set a $24.00 target price on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.15.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MLTX opened at $18.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.57. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.21.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MoonLake Immunotherapeutics news, CEO Da Silva Jorge Santos sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $1,014,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,878,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,710,580.73. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kristian Reich sold 72,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,052,062.44. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 402,908 shares of company stock worth $5,987,162 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLTX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MoonLake Immunotherapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst price-target increases and buy ratings lifted sentiment — BTIG raised its target to $30 (buy) and Needham to $25 (buy), both implying meaningful upside from current levels. BTIG & Needham coverage (Benzinga)

Multiple analyst price-target increases and buy ratings lifted sentiment — BTIG raised its target to $30 (buy) and Needham to $25 (buy), both implying meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting a higher price target (reported as an 11.25% increase to $22.30) also supports near-term upside and analyst optimism. Price target increase report

Coverage noting a higher price target (reported as an 11.25% increase to $22.30) also supports near-term upside and analyst optimism. Positive Sentiment: New clinical data coverage described as “turning the tables” on sonelokimab, suggesting fresh positive data that could improve the drug’s commercial and regulatory outlook across inflammatory indications. MoonLake turns the tables on sonelokimab

New clinical data coverage described as “turning the tables” on sonelokimab, suggesting fresh positive data that could improve the drug’s commercial and regulatory outlook across inflammatory indications. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst model update: Lifesci Capital narrowed its Q4 2025 EPS loss estimate (from ($1.14) to ($0.90)), reflecting slightly improved expectations but the company still projects a meaningful loss for the year. This reduces downside risk but doesn’t yet change profitability outlook materially.

Analyst model update: Lifesci Capital narrowed its Q4 2025 EPS loss estimate (from ($1.14) to ($0.90)), reflecting slightly improved expectations but the company still projects a meaningful loss for the year. This reduces downside risk but doesn’t yet change profitability outlook materially. Negative Sentiment: One analyst note downgraded MLTX from Strong Buy to Buy after a mixed Phase 3 outcome (VELA‑2 missed its primary endpoint). The note highlights execution and regulatory uncertainty despite an FDA Type B meeting that left open a BLA path — this introduces near-term clinical and approval risk. Seeking Alpha downgrade coverage

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

