National Beverage (FIZZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.4441 per share and revenue of $271.0560 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 13, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $288.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.66 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 39.29%.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $37.26 on Thursday. National Beverage has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $47.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIZZ. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in National Beverage by 213.5% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Beverage by 72.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 23.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of National Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on National Beverage and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $35.00.

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) is a U.S.-based beverage company specializing in the development, marketing and production of nonalcoholic refreshment products. The company’s portfolio includes a range of sparkling waters, soft drinks and energy beverages designed for a variety of consumer tastes and dietary preferences. Through in-house bottling operations and strategic partnerships with co-packers, National Beverage manages production from flavor formulation to final packaging and distribution.

Founded in 1985, National Beverage has broadened its product lineup over the decades through both organic brand introductions and selective acquisitions.

