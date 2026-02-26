Needham & Company LLC Issues Pessimistic Forecast for EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Stock Price

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 53.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of EverQuote in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of EverQuote from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.83.

EverQuote Price Performance

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $30.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a market cap of $585.79 million, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.50.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $1.19. EverQuote had a return on equity of 64.05% and a net margin of 14.34%.The company had revenue of $195.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at EverQuote

In other news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.73, for a total transaction of $51,460.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,884.87. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 14,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $215,112.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 541,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,819.46. This represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,907. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 235.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in EverQuote by 108.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote in the third quarter worth $52,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in EverQuote by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of EverQuote by 595.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. 91.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting EverQuote this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat, cash and buyback — EverQuote reported Q4 revenue of ~$195.3M and EPS of $1.54 (well above consensus), finished 2025 with ~ $171M cash and announced a $50M share repurchase program. These results and capital return plans are the main fundamental catalyst supporting the rally. Earnings release

Q4 beat, cash and buyback — EverQuote reported Q4 revenue of ~$195.3M and EPS of $1.54 (well above consensus), finished 2025 with ~ $171M cash and announced a $50M share repurchase program. These results and capital return plans are the main fundamental catalyst supporting the rally. Positive Sentiment: Analyst / rank upgrade — Zacks upgraded EVER to a Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which can drive short‑term flows and sentiment following the earnings beat. Zacks upgrade

Analyst / rank upgrade — Zacks upgraded EVER to a Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which can drive short‑term flows and sentiment following the earnings beat. Positive Sentiment: Investor access — Management will present at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference (Mar. 4), providing an opportunity to clarify guidance and AI strategy for investors. Conference notice

Investor access — Management will present at the Raymond James Institutional Investors Conference (Mar. 4), providing an opportunity to clarify guidance and AI strategy for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst price target trims — Several firms trimmed price targets (JPMorgan to $22, Needham to $25, B. Riley to $30) but mostly kept Buy/Overweight ratings; the tone is constructive but less aggressive. Analyst PT coverage

Analyst price target trims — Several firms trimmed price targets (JPMorgan to $22, Needham to $25, B. Riley to $30) but mostly kept Buy/Overweight ratings; the tone is constructive but less aggressive. Negative Sentiment: Short interest spike — Short interest rose ~59.7% in February to 4,866,301 shares, equal to ~18.2% of float and a ~3.5 days-to-cover ratio, elevating downside pressure and potential volatility from short-covering.

Short interest spike — Short interest rose ~59.7% in February to 4,866,301 shares, equal to ~18.2% of float and a ~3.5 days-to-cover ratio, elevating downside pressure and potential volatility from short-covering. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CEO Jayme Mendal sold ~14.4k shares (filed with the SEC) and the CAO reported a small sale this week; continued insider disposals can weigh on sentiment for some investors. SEC filing

Insider selling — CEO Jayme Mendal sold ~14.4k shares (filed with the SEC) and the CAO reported a small sale this week; continued insider disposals can weigh on sentiment for some investors. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term guidance shortfall and AI risk — Q1 revenue guidance ($175M–$185M) came below Street expectations, and some analysts flag AI/chatbot disruption and rising traffic costs as structural threats to EverQuote’s lead‑gen model. Those issues likely capped upside despite the quarter. Seeking Alpha downgrade

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online insurance marketplace that connects consumers with insurance providers across the United States. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages proprietary technology to match individuals seeking coverage with insurers offering competitive rates. Since its initial public offering in 2020, EverQuote has focused on expanding its digital platform and enhancing the efficiency of its lead-generation processes.

The company’s core business centers on a quote-comparison engine for personal auto, home, and health insurance products.

