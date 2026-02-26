Needham & Company LLC Raises Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Price Target to $18.00

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 80.00% from the company’s previous close.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VIR. Barclays set a $26.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, December 30th. Raymond James Financial raised Vir Biotechnology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology Trading Up 5.4%

NASDAQ:VIR opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.02. Vir Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.11. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 49.31% and a negative net margin of 638.88%.The firm had revenue of $64.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 417.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vir Biotechnology

In other Vir Biotechnology news, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 19,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $141,840.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,035,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,714,221.70. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Verneuil Vanina De sold 4,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $33,115.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 129,799 shares in the company, valued at $967,002.55. This trade represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 350,368 shares of company stock worth $2,207,008 over the last ninety days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 619,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Vir Biotechnology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vir Biotechnology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Astellas collaboration materially de‑risks and commercializes VIR‑5500 — Astellas agreed to a global co‑development/co‑commercialization partnership with ~$335M upfront and up to ~$1.37B in milestones, validating the program and providing near‑term cash and regulatory/commercial heft. Read More.

Astellas collaboration materially de‑risks and commercializes VIR‑5500 — Astellas agreed to a global co‑development/co‑commercialization partnership with ~$335M upfront and up to ~$1.37B in milestones, validating the program and providing near‑term cash and regulatory/commercial heft. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Updated Phase‑1 VIR‑5500 data supportive — The company reported a favorable safety profile and meaningful activity (higher‑dose ORR ≈45%), which underpins the Astellas deal valuation and pipeline upside. Read More.

Updated Phase‑1 VIR‑5500 data supportive — The company reported a favorable safety profile and meaningful activity (higher‑dose ORR ≈45%), which underpins the Astellas deal valuation and pipeline upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat revenue estimates — Vir reported EPS better than street loss expectations and revenue (~$64.1M) well above consensus, showing stronger near‑term commercial performance and improving investor confidence. Read More.

Q4 results beat revenue estimates — Vir reported EPS better than street loss expectations and revenue (~$64.1M) well above consensus, showing stronger near‑term commercial performance and improving investor confidence. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades / price‑target increases — Several firms raised or reiterated buy ratings and lifted targets (Needham moved its PT higher), which supports further upside momentum. Read More.

Analyst upgrades / price‑target increases — Several firms raised or reiterated buy ratings and lifted targets (Needham moved its PT higher), which supports further upside momentum. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Widespread media coverage amplifies visibility and volume but doesn’t change fundamentals by itself — extensive press (Forbes, Seeking Alpha, MSN) is driving retail interest and heavier trading. Read More.

Widespread media coverage amplifies visibility and volume but doesn’t change fundamentals by itself — extensive press (Forbes, Seeking Alpha, MSN) is driving retail interest and heavier trading. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company disclosures provide more modeling detail — the earnings transcript and slides give updated cash, pipeline and milestone assumptions for valuation work. Read More.

Company disclosures provide more modeling detail — the earnings transcript and slides give updated cash, pipeline and milestone assumptions for valuation work. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Proposed public offering announced — management filed to sell additional common stock; proceeds would boost the balance sheet but dilute existing holders and can pressure the stock near term. Read More.

Proposed public offering announced — management filed to sell additional common stock; proceeds would boost the balance sheet but dilute existing holders and can pressure the stock near term. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling by multiple senior executives — CEO and several officers disclosed sales on Feb. 23; while sales can be for personal reasons, clustered insider dispositions can signal sentiment and add supply into the market. Read More.

Insider selling by multiple senior executives — CEO and several officers disclosed sales on Feb. 23; while sales can be for personal reasons, clustered insider dispositions can signal sentiment and add supply into the market. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Large net losses and negative margins remain — despite revenue growth and partnerships, Vir’s significant 2025 net loss means future stock performance depends on execution, milestones and successful commercial roll‑outs. Read More.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc is a clinical‐stage immunology company dedicated to developing therapies that prevent and treat serious infectious diseases. The company leverages a suite of proprietary technology platforms—ranging from antibody isolation and screening tools to cell‐based assays and bioinformatics—to identify and advance antiviral and antibacterial candidates. Its scientific approach centers on harnessing the human immune system through monoclonal antibodies and immunomodulatory agents.

The company’s pipeline includes product candidates targeting influenza A, COVID‐19, HIV, hepatitis B, and tuberculosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.