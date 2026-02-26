Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $131.15 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.31. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $84.23 and a one year high of $160.18.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $805.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,376 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.65, for a total value of $698,628.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 43,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,608.25. This represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kyle Gano sold 36,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $4,830,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 140,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,632,008.90. This trade represents a 20.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 46,966 shares of company stock worth $6,474,616 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,261,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590,749 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 83.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,773,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,633 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,664,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 19,454.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 744,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,595,000 after purchasing an additional 740,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 169.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 983,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,494,000 after buying an additional 618,956 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine’s operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company’s lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

