Nicholas Politis Purchases 50,000 Shares of Eagers Automotive (ASX:APE) Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Politis purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$25.48 per share, with a total value of A$1,274,200.00.
Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 12th, Nicholas Politis acquired 100,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$24.44 per share, for a total transaction of A$2,443,500.00.
Eagers Automotive Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.42.
About Eagers Automotive
Eagers Automotive Limited, an automotive retail company, owns and operates motor vehicle dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Car Retailing and Property. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products. It also engages in facilitating financing for vehicle purchases through third-party sources; and motor auction and forklift rental business.
