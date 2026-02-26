Nicholas Politis Purchases 50,000 Shares of Eagers Automotive (ASX:APE) Stock

Eagers Automotive Limited (ASX:APE – Get Free Report) insider Nicholas Politis purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$25.48 per share, with a total value of A$1,274,200.00.

Nicholas Politis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 12th, Nicholas Politis acquired 100,000 shares of Eagers Automotive stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$24.44 per share, for a total transaction of A$2,443,500.00.

Eagers Automotive Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Eagers Automotive Announces Dividend

About Eagers Automotive

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 196.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. Eagers Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.27%.

Eagers Automotive Limited, an automotive retail company, owns and operates motor vehicle dealerships in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in two segments, Car Retailing and Property. The Car Retailing segment offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle maintenance and repair services, vehicle parts, service contracts, vehicle brokerage services, vehicle protection products, and other aftermarket products. It also engages in facilitating financing for vehicle purchases through third-party sources; and motor auction and forklift rental business.

