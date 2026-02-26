Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $142.38, but opened at $148.68. Novanta shares last traded at $143.7150, with a volume of 25,469 shares.

The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $258.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.72 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.49%.During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Novanta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.500-3.650 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.750-0.800 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOVT. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $150.00 price target on Novanta in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Novanta from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.00.

Insider Activity at Novanta

In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 1,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.88, for a total value of $200,472.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 93,814 shares in the company, valued at $13,216,516.32. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $1,087,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 57,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,509.68. This trade represents a 11.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,346 shares of company stock worth $3,382,737. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Novanta

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Novanta during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Novanta in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Danske Bank A S purchased a new position in Novanta in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Novanta by 978.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 120.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 91.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.69.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc (NASDAQ: NOVT) is a global technology company that designs and manufactures precision components, subsystems and software used in advanced photonics and motion control applications. The company serves customers in the medical device and advanced industrial markets, supplying critical technologies for diagnostics and therapeutic systems, semiconductor and electronics manufacturing, and scientific instrumentation. Novanta’s product portfolio includes laser control modules, optics, beam delivery systems, high-precision motors, actuators, stages, and fluidics solutions designed to meet stringent accuracy and reliability requirements.

Novanta’s Photonics segment delivers laser and energy delivery components that enable minimally invasive surgical procedures and diagnostic imaging.

Featured Articles

