Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Down 2.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Kepler Capital Markets downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as low as $38.36 and last traded at $38.6380. 43,682,974 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 26,023,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.63.

NVO has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.07.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 62,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 10,758 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 18.2% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.3% during the second quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 33.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Down 1.2%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average of $53.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $170.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 68.91%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $1.2751 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 541.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a Danish multinational pharmaceutical company headquartered in Bagsværd, Denmark, best known for its leadership in diabetes care and metabolic health. The company traces its roots to early Danish insulin production in the 1920s and was established in its current form through a 1989 merger of predecessor companies. Novo Nordisk develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products and devices that address chronic and serious diseases, with a strong emphasis on long-term treatment and patient support.

The company’s core product portfolio centers on diabetes therapies, including a range of insulins and modern incretin-based treatments.

