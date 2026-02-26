Nuburu (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, March 2nd

Shares of Nuburu, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BURU – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Monday, March 2nd. The 1-4.99 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Sunday, March 1st.

Shares of BURU stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21. Nuburu has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BURU. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuburu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Nuburu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuburu in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuburu by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 509,625 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Nuburu in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. 41.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuburu, trading on the NYSE American under the ticker BURU, is a U.S.-based photonics company specializing in the development and manufacture of high-power blue laser diodes and laser systems for industrial manufacturing applications. Leveraging proprietary gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor technology, Nuburu’s lasers operate at a wavelength of 450 nanometers, offering significantly improved absorption in copper and copper alloys compared to traditional infrared lasers. This enables faster processing speeds, higher precision, and reduced thermal distortion in materials processing tasks such as welding, brazing, cladding, and powder bed fusion additive manufacturing.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Nuburu serves a global customer base that includes manufacturers in the automotive, electronics, aerospace, and additive manufacturing sectors.

