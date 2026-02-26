OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,240 shares, a growth of 1,831.6% from the January 29th total of 789 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,028 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,028 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OALC opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.24 million, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $36.82.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2152 per share. This represents a yield of 60.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OALC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $676,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,172,000 after purchasing an additional 92,137 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Investment Solutions LLC now owns 22,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period.

The OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (OALC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap companies screened and selected for its value-based philosophy and fundamental evaluation. The fund seeks capital appreciation. OALC was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Oneascent.

