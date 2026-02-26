OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,240 shares, a growth of 1,831.6% from the January 29th total of 789 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,028 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,028 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:OALC opened at $36.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.24 million, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.16. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF has a 1 year low of $25.05 and a 1 year high of $36.82.
OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2152 per share. This represents a yield of 60.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF
OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile
The OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (OALC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap companies screened and selected for its value-based philosophy and fundamental evaluation. The fund seeks capital appreciation. OALC was launched on Nov 16, 2021 and is managed by Oneascent.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Read this or regret it forever
- The Next Commodity Crunch (bigger than oil?)
Receive News & Ratings for OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.