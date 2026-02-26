Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Stock Price

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Oppenheimer from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TARS opened at $72.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.38. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $85.25.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.56 million. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 14.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 6,000 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.51, for a total value of $495,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 857,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,792,837.41. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne C. Whitfield sold 7,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $592,499.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 38,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,120,535.80. The trade was a 15.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,604,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,790,000 after acquiring an additional 136,582 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,264,000. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd increased its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 71,530 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $15,898,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tarsus Pharmaceuticals this week:

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for diseases of the eye and ocular surface. The company’s research platform centers on neuro‐effector modulation to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than solely treating symptoms. Tarsus’s lead candidate, OC-01 (varenicline solution), is an intranasal formulation in Phase 3 development for the treatment of dry eye disease, a condition affecting millions worldwide and associated with significant patient discomfort and reduced quality of life.

In addition to its dry eye program, Tarsus is advancing preclinical and early‐stage programs targeting other ophthalmic indications, including allergic conjunctivitis and retinal disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.