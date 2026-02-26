OptimizeRx (OPRX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect OptimizeRx to post earnings of $0.23 per share and revenue of $30.9150 million for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

OptimizeRx Price Performance

OPRX stock opened at $7.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $145.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.18. OptimizeRx has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OPRX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 14th. Stephens dropped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 17th. Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded OptimizeRx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimizeRx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 139.5% in the second quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 455,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OptimizeRx by 42.8% in the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 674,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,836,000 after acquiring an additional 202,446 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx in the third quarter valued at $4,081,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 3rd quarter worth $3,441,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 2nd quarter worth $2,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx, Inc is a healthcare technology company that operates a digital health network designed to facilitate communication between pharmaceutical manufacturers, payers and healthcare providers. Through its cloud-based platform, OptimizeRx delivers targeted digital interventions—such as patient savings messages, clinical content and product information—directly into electronic health record (EHR) workflows at the point of care. By integrating with leading EHR systems, the company helps life sciences organizations optimize brand engagement, improve patient adherence and support informed prescribing decisions.

The company’s core offerings include digital prescription benefit notifications, co-pay assistance alerts and real-time clinical messaging tailored to specific patient populations.

