Oric Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) Stock Price Up 7.9% Following Earnings Beat

Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 7.9% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $12.59 and last traded at $12.63. Approximately 2,354,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 1,570,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.71.

The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Oric Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Evercore assumed coverage on Oric Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jacob Chacko sold 33,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $302,368.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 581,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,270,301.66. This represents a 5.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Pratik S. Multani sold 10,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $97,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 68,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,429.94. The trade was a 13.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 54,814 shares of company stock valued at $496,615 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oric Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORIC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals by 17,300.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oric Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its position in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Oric Pharmaceuticals by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Oric Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96.

Oric Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in South San Francisco, California. The firm is dedicated to discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics designed to overcome resistance mechanisms in solid tumor oncology. Its research efforts focus on identifying novel targets and advancing precision medicines that can restore or enhance patient response when standard therapies fail.

The company’s pipeline features lead candidates such as ORIC-101, a selective, orally available antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor currently being evaluated in Phase 1/2 trials for patients with solid tumors who have acquired resistance to chemotherapy and hormonal agents.

