Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating. ATB Cormark Capital Markets now has a C$35.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$25.00. Orla Mining traded as high as C$27.33 and last traded at C$27.07, with a volume of 436835 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.33.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on OLA. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Orla Mining from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Orla Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Orla Mining from C$28.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.55.

Insider Activity

Orla Mining Stock Performance

In other Orla Mining news, insider Paul Mann sold 15,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$291,897.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 205,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,783,904.80. This represents a 7.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 170.75 and a beta of 0.38.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 3.15%.The company had revenue of C$382.88 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.3352878 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orla Mining Company Profile

Orla Mining Ltd is a mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company holds two gold projects; the Camino Rojo gold and silver project in Zacatecas State, Mexico, and the Cerro Quema gold project in Panama. It conducts business activities in the geographic areas of Mexico, Panama, the United States, and Canada.

Featured Stories

