Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Down 5.8% After Earnings Miss

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $12.39 and last traded at $12.7950. 185,213 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 223,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

The medical device company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $219.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.72 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 20.38%.

Key Stories Impacting Orthofix Medical

Here are the key news stories impacting Orthofix Medical this week:

Positive Sentiment: Barrington Research cut its price target from $18 to $17 but kept an "outperform" rating, implying continued analyst confidence and roughly ~30% upside from current levels.

Management extended its timeline for a 6.5%–7.5% sales CAGR through 2028, citing maturing channel optimization — a signal of sustained top‑line growth ambitions that supports longer‑term upside.

Company filed its Q4 and full‑year 2025 results and provided FY‑2026 guidance and updated three‑year targets (pro forma measures exclude the discontinued M6 product lines) — investors will parse one‑time impacts vs. core trends in the slide deck and call.

Reported Q4 results missed consensus on profitability: Orthofix reported an EPS shortfall versus the $0.44 estimate (management reported a miss of roughly $0.50 on the metric) and showed negative net margin/return on equity, pressuring near‑term sentiment.

Independent coverage flagged the earnings miss as well: Zacks reports Q4 EPS came in below estimates, reinforcing the view that the quarter underperformed consensus.

FY‑2026 revenue guidance was set at $850M–$860M, slightly under the Street's ~$861.4M consensus — a modest headwind that could cap near‑term upside until execution clarity improves.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OFIX has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Orthofix Medical from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Orthofix Medical

In other Orthofix Medical news, CEO Massimo Calafiore sold 9,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $149,012.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 217,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,174.77. This represents a 4.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julie Andrews sold 4,873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.38, for a total transaction of $70,073.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 58,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,600.82. The trade was a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,270 shares of company stock valued at $370,958. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 99.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 235,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 66,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 41,527 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 20,561 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.17 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. The company has a market cap of $516.38 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.78.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ: OFIX) is a global medical device company focused on the design and development of innovative orthopedic and spinal solutions. The company’s core business is divided into two segments: spine and orthopedics. In the spine segment, Orthofix offers a range of titanium implants, biologics and portable bone growth stimulation devices designed to support spinal fusion, deformity correction and minimally invasive procedures. Its orthopedic segment encompasses products for fracture fixation, external fixation systems, trauma care and sports medicine, providing surgeons with implantable devices and instruments for complex bone reconstruction and healing.

Orthofix’s product portfolio includes strut systems, bone growth stimulators, interbody fusion devices and fixation hardware that address various indications such as degenerative disc disease, spinal deformities, non-unions and long-bone fractures.

