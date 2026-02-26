Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC) Short Interest Update

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:PALC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 9,931 shares, an increase of 1,999.6% from the January 29th total of 473 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 21,744 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily volume of 21,744 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of PALC opened at $55.43 on Thursday. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $55.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF in the fourth quarter worth $177,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,502,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $771,000.

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Multi-Factor Alternator ETF (PALC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in US large cap equities that allocates to multi-factor sub-indices based on relative strength. PALC was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

