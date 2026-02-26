Parex Resources (PARXF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.3167 per share for the quarter.

Parex Resources Stock Down 2.0%

OTCMKTS:PARXF opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Parex Resources has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $16.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on Parex Resources in a report on Friday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc is a Canada-based exploration and production company primarily engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil resources. The company holds a portfolio of prolific onshore blocks in Colombia, targeting both light and medium crude oil. Parex employs a strategic exploration approach, integrating seismic studies and advanced drilling techniques to optimize reservoir development and enhance recovery rates.

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Parex has focused its operations on Colombia’s Llanos Basin and the Caguan and Putumayo basins.

