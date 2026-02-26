Patrick Ryan, Jr. Purchases 25,500 Shares of Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Ryan, Jr. bought 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 428,295 shares in the company, valued at $17,114,668.20. The trade was a 6.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Ryan Specialty Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE RYAN opened at $38.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.90. Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.29 and a 1 year high of $77.16.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 46.41% and a net margin of 7.02%.The business had revenue of $751.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is presently 123.81%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,552,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353,926 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,640,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,856,000 after buying an additional 17,082 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 631.7% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,621,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 21.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,392,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,576,000 after acquiring an additional 765,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,343,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,010,000 after acquiring an additional 368,247 shares during the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RYAN shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Ryan Specialty from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Mizuho set a $53.00 price objective on Ryan Specialty in a report on Friday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RYAN

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Group, Inc (NYSE: RYAN) is a global specialty insurance and reinsurance platform that partners with a network of insurers and reinsurers to deliver tailored risk solutions. The company focuses on complex and large-scale risks across multiple industry sectors, leveraging its underwriting expertise to structure coverage programs that meet clients’ unique needs.

Ryan Specialty’s core offerings span a diverse range of specialty lines, including casualty, property, professional liability, marine and energy, program administration, and sports and entertainment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.