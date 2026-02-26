Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.04 and traded as high as GBX 1.25. Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 1.19, with a volume of 3,934,952 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Shore Capital Group restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Petro Matad
Petro Matad Price Performance
About Petro Matad
Petro Matad is a company focused on delivery of energy in Mongolia from both the hydrocarbon and renewables sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Petro Matad
- REVEALED: Something Big Happening Behind White House Doors
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
- Elon Musk: This Could Turn $100 into $100,000
- Read this or regret it forever
- The Next Commodity Crunch (bigger than oil?)
Receive News & Ratings for Petro Matad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petro Matad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.