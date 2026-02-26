Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.04 and traded as high as GBX 1.25. Petro Matad shares last traded at GBX 1.19, with a volume of 3,934,952 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital Group restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th.

Petro Matad Price Performance

About Petro Matad

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of £21.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.24.

Petro Matad is a company focused on delivery of energy in Mongolia from both the hydrocarbon and renewables sectors.

