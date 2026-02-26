PICS (NASDAQ:PICS) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PICS (NASDAQ:PICS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Get PICS alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PICS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of PICS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on PICS in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on PICS in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on PICS in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on PICS in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PICS

PICS Stock Up 6.3%

Shares of PICS stock opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. PICS has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $19.95.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.