PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX) Trading Down 0.8% on Insider Selling

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $20.01 and last traded at $20.1050. Approximately 134,505 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 200,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 20,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $411,278.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,479,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,282,247.24. The trade was a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 28,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $578,876.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 6,500,174 shares in the company, valued at $132,213,539.16. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 28,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $581,176.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 6,528,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,988,274.58. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1334 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 24,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 78,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the period.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PDX) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company advised by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC (PIMCO). Launched in 2011, the fund seeks to deliver high current income and capital appreciation by investing in a broad range of fixed income securities. As a closed-end vehicle, PDX trades on the NYSE and employs leverage to enhance its income potential, while adhering to its investment objective under varying market conditions.

The fund’s strategy centers on a flexible allocation among global debt markets, encompassing investment-grade and high-yield corporate bonds, U.S.

