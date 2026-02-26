PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EMNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 34,393 shares, a growth of 3,058.2% from the January 29th total of 1,089 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,629 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,629 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSEARCA EMNT opened at $98.93 on Thursday. PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $98.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG ETF ( NYSEARCA:EMNT Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

The PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ESG Exchange-Traded Fund (EMNT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks greater income and total return potential than money market funds by investing in short-term debt securities with an ESG screen. EMNT was launched on Dec 10, 2019 and is managed by PIMCO.

