Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.19 and traded as high as C$3.61. Platinum Group Metals shares last traded at C$3.55, with a volume of 430,352 shares trading hands.

Platinum Group Metals Stock Up 2.0%

The company has a market capitalization of C$438.09 million, a P/E ratio of -88.75 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 11.34 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.19.

Platinum Group Metals (TSE:PTM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:PLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Platinum Group Metals Ltd is the operator of the Waterberg Project, a bulk underground PGM deposit located in South Africa. Waterberg was discovered by Platinum Group and is being jointly developed with Implats, the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation (JOGMEC) and Hanwa Co Ltd. Waterberg has the potential to be a large-scale, low-cost producer of palladium, platinum, rhodium, and gold. Geographically, it operates in Canada and South Africa.

