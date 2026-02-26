PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires New Position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF $IBND

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBND. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 67,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 97.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF by 79.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Vance Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $208,000.

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $32.52 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.14.

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.0719 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%.

(Free Report)

SPDR Barclays International Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital International Corporate Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Aggregate ex-USD > $1B: Corporate Bond Index (the Index), an index that tracks the investment-grade corporate sector of the global bond market outside of the United States. The Index is designed to be a broad based measure of the global investment-grade, fixed-rate, fixed-income corporate markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg International Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.