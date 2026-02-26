Porvair (LON:PRV) Insider James Mills Sells 37,000 Shares

Porvair plc (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) insider James Mills sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 810, for a total value of £299,700.

Porvair Stock Performance

PRV opened at GBX 818 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The firm has a market cap of £377.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 0.76. Porvair plc has a 12 month low of GBX 624.70 and a 12 month high of GBX 920. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 849.54 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 788.13.

Porvair (LON:PRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported GBX 42.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Porvair had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 8.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Porvair plc will post 39.0358613 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Porvair in a report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Porvair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Porvair Company Profile

Porvair plc engages in the filtration, laboratory, and environmental technology business. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Laboratory, and Metal Melt Quality. The Aerospace & Industrial segment designs and manufactures a range of specialist filtration equipment for aerospace, energy, and industrial applications. The Laboratory segment is involved in the design and manufacture of instruments and consumables for use in environmental and bioscience laboratories with a focus on water analysis instruments, diagnostics, and sample preparation equipment.

Featured Stories

