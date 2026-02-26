Prada (PRDSF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Prada (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.2232 per share and revenue of $1.8589 billion for the quarter.

Get Prada alerts:

Prada Stock Performance

PRDSF opened at $5.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.64. Prada has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $9.32.

About Prada

(Get Free Report)

Prada S.p.A. is an Italian luxury fashion house known for its high‐end leather goods, ready‐to‐wear clothing, footwear, eyewear, fragrances and accessories. Founded in 1913 by Mario Prada in Milan, the company has grown into one of the world’s most recognizable luxury brands, combining artisanal craftsmanship with contemporary design. Prada’s collections are positioned at the premium end of the market, appealing to a global customer base seeking both timeless elegance and avant‐garde style.

Under the creative direction of Miuccia Prada—who joined the family business in the late 1970s—and the strategic leadership of Patrizio Bertelli, Prada has expanded its product lines and retail footprint.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.