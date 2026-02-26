Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Coverage Initiated at Janney Montgomery Scott

Stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PFBC. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Preferred Bank from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Stephens restated a “positive” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Shares of PFBC opened at $91.14 on Tuesday. Preferred Bank has a one year low of $71.90 and a one year high of $103.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.65.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $78.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.54 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 26.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in Preferred Bank by 2.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 19.1% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 25,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 66,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 29,729 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 36,363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC) is a California-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Los Angeles. The institution offers a full range of banking products and services to businesses and individuals, with a particular emphasis on commercial real estate lending, business banking, treasury management and deposit accounts. Preferred Bank operates through branch offices across Southern California and national loan production offices in major U.S. markets.

The bank’s core lending portfolio focuses on commercial real estate acquisition, development and investment properties.

