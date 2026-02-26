Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH Holdings Raised by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 46.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,343 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 373.6% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.60.

In other news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $65,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 41,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,294.64. This represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $125,930. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PBH opened at $69.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.43. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.25 and a 1-year high of $90.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 16.90%.The firm had revenue of $283.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.540 EPS. Analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women’s health.

Key brands in Prestige’s portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women’s health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

