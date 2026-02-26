ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQDN) Short Interest Up 1,985.8% in February

ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ (NASDAQ:QQDN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,211 shares, an increase of 1,985.8% from the January 29th total of 106 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,581 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,581 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ Stock Down 2.9%

NASDAQ:QQDN opened at $27.48 on Thursday. ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $41.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.24.

ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6257 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 24th. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.1%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ

About ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ ( NASDAQ:QQDN Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,662,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 90.91% of ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

ProShares Trust – ProShares UltraShort Top QQQ is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by ProShare Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets of global region. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across diversified sector. The fund uses derivatives such as swaps to create its portfolio. It invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap companies. It seeks to track -2x the daily performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index, by using full replication technique.

