Purple Biotech Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, March 2nd (NASDAQ:PPBT)

Purple Biotech Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PPBT – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, March 2nd. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, February 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, February 27th.

Purple Biotech Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of PPBT stock opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.66. Purple Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Purple Biotech in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Purple Biotech to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, Purple Biotech presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Purple Biotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Purple Biotech stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Biotech Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PPBT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 47,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Purple Biotech at the end of the most recent reporting period. 9.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

