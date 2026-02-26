Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR) Shares Down 5.6% on Disappointing Earnings

Quaker Houghton (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.6% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $160.39 and last traded at $160.4770. Approximately 223,881 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 135,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.97.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.06). Quaker Houghton had a positive return on equity of 8.99% and a negative net margin of 0.13%.The company had revenue of $468.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on KWR. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Quaker Houghton from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quaker Houghton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Quaker Houghton from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Houghton during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Quaker Houghton during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new position in Quaker Houghton during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quaker Houghton by 284.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Houghton by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1,249.69, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.15.

Quaker Houghton is a global provider of process fluids, chemical specialties and sustainable solutions for industrial applications. The company develops and supplies metalworking fluids, coatings, and corrosion inhibitors, as well as heat transfer, lubrication and additive products designed to improve productivity and extend equipment life. Its portfolio addresses a range of end markets including automotive, aerospace, defense, energy, mining, agriculture and heavy industry.

The company traces its roots back to the founding of Quaker Chemical Corporation in 1918 and Houghton International in 1865.

