Quanex Building Products (NX) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $405.75 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 11th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. Quanex Building Products had a positive return on equity of 12.46% and a negative net margin of 13.65%.The business had revenue of $489.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect Quanex Building Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Quanex Building Products Stock Performance

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $21.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $966.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. Quanex Building Products has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.83%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NX shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 10th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Quanex Building Products from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Quanex Building Products in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanex Building Products presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $28.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Teleios Capital Partners Gmbh sold 119,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total transaction of $1,904,590.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,421,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,484,751.26. This trade represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,275,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,013,000 after buying an additional 166,518 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quanex Building Products by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 889,279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,677,000 after purchasing an additional 115,220 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,718,000 after purchasing an additional 28,017 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,890,000 after purchasing an additional 115,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

(Get Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of components for the window, door and building products industries in North America. The company operates through two primary segments: Window Products and Door & Building Products. Its Window Products segment supplies vinyl window profiles and related accessories, while its Door & Building Products segment offers engineered door skins, panels, siding products, specialty moldings and other exterior building components.

Within its Window Products segment, Quanex produces extrusion profiles used by window fabricators to assemble vinyl casement, double-hung, slider and picture windows.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.