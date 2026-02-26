Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Short Interest Up 3,005.0% in February

Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,105 shares, a growth of 3,005.0% from the January 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,051 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,051 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REMYY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Remy Cointreau to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of Remy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Remy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Remy Cointreau Stock Down 5.7%

Remy Cointreau Company Profile

REMYY opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. Remy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Rémy Cointreau is a French spirits group specializing in the production and distribution of premium and super-premium alcoholic beverages. The company’s core activities center on cognacs, liqueurs, single malt Scotch whiskies and innovative craft spirits. Through its integrated production network and dedicated cellar masters, Rémy Cointreau maintains rigorous quality standards from distillation and aging to bottling and distribution.

The group’s flagship brands include Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, recognized worldwide for their heritage and craftsmanship, as well as Cointreau, a leading triple-sec liqueur.

Featured Stories

